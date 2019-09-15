Men's golf to tee off for second meet of the season

DeKALB — After finishing out of the top-ten in it’s last contest, the men’s golf team will be on the green again Monday when it attends the Windon Memorial Classic in Lake Forest.
Head Coach John Carlson said he was satisfied with the effort of the Huskies, and saw areas where they can improve.
“[The team] had a strong short game and stayed away from penalties,” Carlson said.
Last week, the Huskies were led by sophomore golfer Tommy Dunsire, as he earned 10th place at the Badger invitational. The team was also able to shoot better towards the end of the last round.
Carlson praised his golfer for an excellent showing last week. Carlson said he was able to see Dunsire’s confidence grow, and looks for him to carry it into this week.
Carlson also give credit to his future opponents ahead this week.
“Playing one of the best this weekend (Northwestern University), we can build off our final round, after shooting good,” Carlson said.
The Huskies’ tee off is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Conway Farms Golf Club.