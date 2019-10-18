Men's soccer and West Virginia are tied at 1-1 at the half

DeKALB — Men's soccer is tied with the West Virginia University Mountaineers at one a piece.
Senior midfielder Ethan Pitre scored the first goal of the game, putting the Huskies up 1-0. Pitre received a header behind the defense from junior midfielder Alex Welch, and was able to beat WVU junior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky one-on-one for the goal.
At the 32nd minute first-year forward Rodrigo Robles Grajera scored for the Mountaineers. His initial shot was blocked by Martin Sanchez, Huskie redshirt first-year goalkeeper. Grajera was able to recover the kick and finished the job to tie the game.
WVU has dominated possession of the ball for the majority of the half. The Mountaineers were able to out shoot the Huskies 13-2.
Martin Sanchez has 5 saves in the first half, with Pitre scoring one goal with one shot. Senior forward Jan Maertins was able to put up a shots.
The Mountaineers are led by Grajera and senior midfielder Andres Muriel Albino who combined for 9 shots.
