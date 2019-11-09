Men's soccer currently down to Bowling Green State in last regular-season match

DeKALB — At halftime, NIU trails Bowling Green State University 1-0 in its last regular-season game of the season.
The only goal in the game was scored by junior midfielder Vinny Worner. The Falcon slotted his shot from the side the box after receiving a pass from the right side from sophomore defender Matt Walters.
Junior midfielder Zach Buecher attempted a penalty kick to give BGSU a 2-0 lead, but Martin Sanchez, NIU redshirt first-year goalkeeper, blocked the shot.
Sanchez has 4 saves at the half, keeping NIU close in the scoring column. The Huskies currently have zero shots on goal.
