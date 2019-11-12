Men's soccer is tied heading into the second half of the first-round game of MAC tournament

DeKALB — The Huskies are tied at one against Bowling Green State University at halftime in the first round of the 2019 Mid-American Conference Tournament.

BGSU scored the first goal seven minutes into the game. First-year defender Michael Montemurri scored coming down the middle after receiving a pass from senior midfielder Charlie Maciejewski.

The Huskies were able to answer when at the 21st minute, sophomore defender Anthony Markanich was able to hustle the ball down the right side before passing to senior forward Jan Maertins for a goal down the middle.

NIU applied pressure with 11 shots compared to BGSU’s six. Junior midfielder Alex Welch and Maertins lead the team in shots with three. Maertins was able to put two on target.