DeKALB — Men’s soccer leads 2-1 in its homecoming game against Western Michigan University at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

The Huskies’ first goal was scored by senior forward Jan Mertins at the 22-minute-mark, taking on three Broncos after receiving a pass from sophomore defender Anthony Markanich 

The Huskies scored their second goal four minutes later with a shot from Markanich. Issac Walker, Broncos red shirt first-year goalkeeper, deflected the shot, but there was enough power for the ball to continue through.

The Broncos cut the lead to one before the half, when redshirt first-year Antonio Rizzo volleyed the ball into the net off a header from first year forward Dylan Sing.

The Huskies are outshooting the Broncos 10 to eight. 

DeKALB — The Kent State University Golden Flashes came out very aggressive in the first set, gaining an 8-3 early. NIU edged closer late in the set, after a monster block by first-year outside hitter Peyton Tilly and sophomore middle blocker Jasmine Kemp making it 18-16. 

DeKALB — Women’s soccer suffered an onslaught of goals Thursday, resulting in a 7-0 blowout to Bowling Green State University at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex. The team falls to 0-8-1 in Mid-American Conference play, eliminating MAC tournament hopes.

DeKALB — Every corner of the U.S. is represented in NIU’s American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 hockey roster. There are two players from California, two more from Alaska and one from Virginia. 

