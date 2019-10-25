DeKALB — Men’s soccer leads 2-1 in its homecoming game against Western Michigan University at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

The Huskies’ first goal was scored by senior forward Jan Mertins at the 22-minute-mark, taking on three Broncos after receiving a pass from sophomore defender Anthony Markanich

The Huskies scored their second goal four minutes later with a shot from Markanich. Issac Walker, Broncos red shirt first-year goalkeeper, deflected the shot, but there was enough power for the ball to continue through.

The Broncos cut the lead to one before the half, when redshirt first-year Antonio Rizzo volleyed the ball into the net off a header from first year forward Dylan Sing.

The Huskies are outshooting the Broncos 10 to eight.