Men's soccer notches its first win of the season

DeKALB — The Huskies have a reason to celebrate after earning their first win of the season. A hot first half carried the Huskies to an impressive 2-1 victory against Bradley University.
With over 30 minutes passing in a physical first half, the Huskies were able to score their first goal courtesy of senior forward Jan Maertins. Maertins hit in a laser shot after receiving a pass from sophomore forward Nick Markanich. The Huskies kept attacking the goal, shooting five shots, including a second goal.
Two minutes after the first goal, Nick scored the second of the match, after receiving a pass in the box from his twin brother, sophomore defender Anthony Markanich. Nick was aggressive all game, leading the Huskies with four shots.
After Friday’s loss to Marquette University, Nick said he really wanted to win this game. The Huskie also said he wanted to be aggressive on the field. Nick said he felt the Huskies haven’t had many shots or goals this season. He was hoping to change that.
This game marked the first start for redshirt first-year goalkeeper Martin Sanchez. Sanchez wasn't utilized much throughout the first half. The Huskies were on the attack for most of the game; they dominated possession of the ball and the pace. For Sanchez, this was about experience, as he said he was excited to play after redshirting last season.
“It felt good to get some minutes in and be on the field with guys,” Sanchez said.
At the half, NIU let off nine shots for a score of 2-0. This proved to be enough, although Bradley did not quit. After the break, the Huskies tried to keep up their aggressive pace but at the 63rd minute, the Braves scored their first goal.
Senior defender David Schulte Sudhoff scored off a play that started with a throw-in. The ball was half cleared by the defense and Sudhoff took advantage. Unfortunately, this was the first goal allowed by Sanchez.
The Huskies were able to buckle down and finish the job with a 2-1 score.
Nick has now scored in back-to-back games and said he is confident the Huskies can keep their momentum.
“This was a big game,” Nick said. “Now we just have to keep doing this.”
Head Coach Ryan Swan said he was happy to see his new goalie active. He was also happy how his guys were able to dig in and fight to keep the win. Swan said there can be a sense of relief now that they have their first win of the season.
The Huskies improve to a record of 1-4-1. They will hit the field again 6 p.m. Friday at Purdue University – Fort Wayne.