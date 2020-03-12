DeKALB — Men’s tennis suffered another difficult day Wednesday as it was defeated by the Nicholls State University Colonels, 4-3.

Tuesday’s loss marks the second consecutive defeat on the road for the Huskies, who began a long stretch of away matches at the start of March.

“I believe in our guys, that we will get over this hump. That being said I feel this tough schedule we've played this year will make us tougher,”Head Coach Patrick Fisher said.

Sophomore Mikko Malinen and junior Victor Spolidorio began the day with a win in straight sets. Their teammates, senior Bor Schweiger Muzar and sophomore David Pata, followed suit, clinching the match’s doubles point for NIU.

Spolidorio continued his team’s streak of success into singles competition, as he was victorious over first-year Prasanna Pravi Bagade in straight sets. Muzar also claimed a point for NIU, coming from behind to win against sophomore Piyush Surendra Salekar in three sets.

Unfortunately, NIU could not continue its run of form into the latter part of the match, failing to register another singles victory against Nicholls. Losses from Pata, Malinen, senior Shao-Yu Yu and first-year Mikael Vollbach in singles competition ensured that Nicholls walked away with the victory.

With the loss, NIU's record sits at 6-6 overall, and 1-0 in Mid-American Conference play.

NIU continues its road trip at noon Friday at a neutral site in Rockford, Illinois, as the Huskies will face off against the Indiana University-Purdue University Jaguars in a doubleheader.