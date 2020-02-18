Men's tennis records three shutouts over the weekend

DeKALB — NIU Men’s Tennis was victorious in both of its matches in Saturday’s doubleheader against Cardinal Stritch University, shutting out the Wolves in both games, 7-0 and 4-0, respectively. The Huskies would then shutout Eastern Illinois University on Sunday, 7-0.

These victories come off the back of two consecutive losses to Valparaiso University and the University of Illinois–Chicago, snapping the Huskies’ losing streak in style.

Saturday game one — NIU 7, Cardinal Stritch University 0

The day began with a pair of doubles wins, as pairings of senior Bor Schweiger Muzar and sophomore David Pata, as well as first-year Mikael Vollbach and senior Shao-Yu Yu were both victorious.

The Huskies continued to roll over Cardinal Stritch, scoring six straight singles victories behind excellent performances from Pata, Muzar and junior Victor Spolidorio, who all won in straight sets.

Sophomore Mikko Malinen was the next Huskie up, beating CSU first-year Mike Delebois in three sets, 7-5, 4-6 and 7-5. Following Malinen were Yu and Vollbach, winning their individual matches in three sets as the Huskies coasted to victory in the first of the day’s two matches.

Saturday game two — NIU 4, Cardinal Stritch University 0

To begin the second leg of the doubleheader, NIU opened with a doubles win as Malinen and Spolidorio emerged victorious, 6-3.

The Huskies clinched the doubles point soon after when Vollbach and Yu posted another doubles win for the Huskies, this time 6-2.

Only the bottom three singles matches were contested, Spolidorio first winning in straight sets in the fifth slot. Next came Vollbach, winning 7-6 and 6-0 in straight sets as well.

The final match of the day was a thriller, with Shao-Yu Yu rallying from a set down to complete the Huskies’ clean sweep as he took both of the last two sets 6-3.

Sunday — NIU 7, Eastern Illinois University 0

NIU Men’s Tennis tasted victory once again on Sunday, capping off a perfect weekend with a 7-0 victory against Eastern Illinois University.

The pairings of Malinen and Spolidorio, as well as Muzar and Pata at one and two, opened the day with two wins, giving NIU the doubles point.

Shao-Yu Yu was the first Husky on the board in singles competition, as he dispatched Christos Kyrillou in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1.

Pata was next, as he beat Daniel Hernandez 6-4 and 6-2. Muzar assured NIU’s victory shortly after as he was victorious, once again in straight sets.

Malinen kept the pace, winning convincingly against Pau Riera. Following Malinen was Spolidorio, who won against Thomas Wallace.

Finally, Mikael Vollbach came from behind 2-6, 6-1, and 10-5 to make it a clean sweep for the weekend for the Huskies.

Over three sets of matches across the weekend, NIU did not lose one match, going a combined 18-0 against their opponents in an utterly dominating performance. All but one of Sunday’s matches were won in straight sets.

The Huskies now sit at 5-4, with their next pair of matches coming against the Green Bay University Phoenix and the Illinois State University Cardinals in Green Bay on Feb. 22.