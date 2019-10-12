DeKALB — Men’s soccer is down 2-1 at halftime against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.
The Cougars scored their first goal four minutes into the game with a kick from sophomore midfielder Steven Bibas. Senior midfielder Jorge Gonzalez was counted for an assist on the play.
Almost 3 minutes later the Cougars scored again with a header from Gonzalez. Senior midfielder Jorgen Patterson started the play with a right corner kick before Gonzalez made contact with the ball.
NIU was able to score 11 minutes into the half when senior forward Jan Maertins scored with a header to put the Huskies on the board. The play was set up with a kick from the right side of the goal by junior midfielder Alex Welch. The kick went across to the left side where Maertins finished the play.
Huskie goalkeeper Martin Sanchez has 2 saves on the Cougars’ shot 9 times. NIU was able to accumulate 7 shots of their own.
More Sports Stories
DeKALB — Men’s soccer is down 2-1 at halftime against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.
DeKALB – Mid-American Conference play begins for the Huskies today, and with a 5-6-1 record, NIU has some scores to settle.
DeKALB — Women’s soccer has reached the halfway point of the season and is midway through Mid-American Conference play. The team’s record of 2-9-1 suggests it's been a tough season, but there is more than meets the eye. The Huskies have made strides this season and sit in a better position c…
DeKALB—The NIU football team trails at halftime to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 21-10, with Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.
DeKALB — The volleyball team stands alone in third place in the Mid-American Conference West division after a win against the Western Michigan University Broncos. The Huskies and Broncos entered the day tied for the third place spot, as both teams had a record of 2-2.
DeKALB — Junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally had 13 saves on the day for NIU. The 13 saves are a season-high for Donnally, and ties an NIU career-high.