DeKALB — Men’s soccer is down 2-1 at halftime against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

The Cougars scored their first goal four minutes into the game with a kick from sophomore midfielder Steven Bibas. Senior midfielder Jorge Gonzalez was counted for an assist on the play.

Almost 3 minutes later the Cougars scored again with a header from Gonzalez. Senior midfielder Jorgen Patterson started the play with a right corner kick before Gonzalez made contact with the ball.

NIU was able to score 11 minutes into the half when senior forward Jan Maertins scored with a header to put the Huskies on the board. The play was set up with a kick from the right side of the goal by junior midfielder Alex Welch. The kick went across to the left side where Maertins finished the play.

Huskie goalkeeper Martin Sanchez has 2 saves on the Cougars’ shot 9 times. NIU was able to accumulate 7 shots of their own.