DeKALB— NIU Athletics is launching a new and convenient way to gain access into athletic events. The days of forgetting your OneCards are over, as students can now present their tickets at the gate electronically through their smartphones.
All full-time graduate and undergraduate students receive free admission to all NIU athletic events. They can access NIUStudentTix.com on any device and enter their name, Z-ID and email to redeem their ticket.
Additionally, students can sign up on the website to receive notifications about upcoming NIU sporting events such as volleyball, basketball and other sports, while also being able to purchase guest tickets.
Football tickets can be scanned at the east side of Huskie Stadium and at all entry doors of the Convocation Center for basketball games. General entry to all other NIU sports remain free for students and the public.
Tickets for sporting events will be available beginning in August near the start of the 2019 school year.
For more information visit niustudenttix.com