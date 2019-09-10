DeKALB — After another long NFL offseason, fans were treated to an eventful weekend on and off the field. Here are some of the biggest stories from week one:
New look Cleveland Browns play like old Cleveland Browns
After all the Super Bowl buzz from the preseason, the Browns’ sloppy play made this a non-competitive 43-18 win for the Tennessee Titans. Baker Mayfield threw for 285 yard, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Browns also piled up penalties, finishing with 18 for 182 yards.
If they have any hope of living up to the massive hype surrounding them, the Browns need to do the basics: take care of the football and not set themselves up for failure with penalties.
Browns fans shouldn’t have any reason to worry. It’s a long season and Cleveland has nothing but time to right the ship. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb performed well in the loss which is a bright spot for Cleveland.
Ravens set record with offensive explosion
After finishing with one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, many questioned whether quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense could do their part to help this team take the next step. Baltimore looked like a different offense compared to last year when it finished 22 in passing yards per game, according to ESPN.
The Ravens clobbered the Miami Dolphins 59-10, scoring a franchise record 42 points in the first half. Jackson and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown led the attack through the air, connecting on four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, they won’t be playing the lowly Dolphins each week so there will be regression on offense. Also, it would be nearly impossible to replicate this game. Jackson, who has received a lot of criticism for his run-first mentality last season, silenced a lot of haters and will continue to do so as the season progresses.
A new chapter in the saga of wide receiver Antonio Brown
Last week, Brown posted a picture complaining about fines issued by the Oakland Raiders as well as video of a personal conversation between he and Raider Head Coach Jon Gruden. On September 7, Brown was fined for actions detrimental to the team and as a result, lost $29 million in guaranteed money from his contract, sources told ESPN.
Following this, Brown said there’s “no way” he plays for the Raiders after losing his guaranteed money and, via instagram, requests to be released.
On Saturday, Brown’s wish was granted and he was let go by the Raiders.Brown inked a one-year deal with the Patriots. Adding a top wide receiver to Head Coach Bill Belichick’s roster will bring headaches to the Patriots’ opponents all season.