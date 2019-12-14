DeKALB—NIU Athletics has extended its partnership with athletic apparel provider Adidas through June 2026, with a three-year option that could extend the partnership through 2029.

The two parties announced the extension Friday in a joint news release. NIU Athletic Director Sean Fraizer said he’s happy to see the program’s relationship with Adidas continue.

“We are extremely excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Adidas and appreciate their reinvestment in furthering the NIU brand,” Frazier said in an NIU news release. “It was imperative that we found a partner that would provide our student-athletes, coaches and fan base with the best products and customer service available in the marketplace today.”

Jim Murphy, senior director of NCAA Sports Marketing at Adidas North America, said the company will continue to do what it can to promote the program.

“Together, we’ll continue to promote Huskie athletes as champions in the classroom, in competition and in life.” Murphy said. “We believe in the Huskies’ vision to graduate student-athletes with integrity while engaging a diverse community.”

Adidas has been NIU’s athletic apparel provider since 2005, supplying athletes and coaches for all 17 teams with their athletic gear, footwear and accessories.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further developments.