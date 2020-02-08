NIU gymnastics team sets new school balance beam record in win over Easten Michigan

DeKALB — Gymnastics recorded its season-best scores on each event Friday against Eastern Michigan University, finishing with a win and a school record on balance beam.

"We have definitely hit a good stride,"Head coach Sam Morreale said to NIU Athletics. "The team we've been talking about since week one is what we saw tonight, and it's super satisfying to put it all together. We earned it; we felt like we crushed it today."

First-year Brookelyn Sears began the meet scoring a 9.750 on the uneven parallel bars, just under her personal record of 9.800 made at the Jan. 24 meet against Illinois State University. First-year Natalie Hamp scored a 9.850 on the event, beating her career-best of 9.825, also made against ISU.

After the first rotation, EMU sat just behind the Huskies with scores of 48.825-48.750. NIU moved onto the vault for their second rotation.

Junior Mia Lord earned a career-best score on vault with a 9.800. Junior Gabby Welch placed first individually on vault by tying her career-high with a 9.825 made at the Feb. 2 meet against Central Michigan University.

In addition to Lord, junior Zoie Schroeder and sophomore Tara Kofmehl earned scores of 9.800 on vault to push NIU to its season-best on that event. Their combined vault score was 49.000, and their previous high was a 48.900 made at the CMU meet.

The Huskies moved onto the floor exercise for their third rotation, with the scores sitting at 97.825-96.425, and NIU in the lead.

Kofmehl scored a 9.850 to tie for first on floor exercise, while Welch claimed first place overall by tying her career-high score with a 9.775.

NIU finished the third rotation with a score of 146.800, EMU trailing behind with a score of 145.650. The Huskies then moved onto the balance beam, earning the best score in NIU history, a 49.325.

Three Huskies posted career-best scores. Sears earned a 9.800, her previous personal best being a 9.700 made at the Jan. 17 meet against Western Michigan University. Schroeder posted a 9.875 on beam, beating her career-best of 9.85 made at the Jan. 12 Kent State University meet. Senior Allison Richardson also posted a personal best score of 9.9000, her previous best made at last season’s Mid-American Conference Championships with a 9.850.

The Huskies' 49.325 overall score on balance beam topped the 49.275 score earned at last year's MAC Championships and finished with a score of 196.125-194.375, bringing them to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the MAC.

"Allison's beam was rock star-like, and Mia did what she does," Morreale said to NIU Athletics. "I've been touting that beam group since day one, and they're not done. Then we've been finding some diamonds in the rough in a couple of places, like Mia and Zoie on vault, going up and getting it done. The first kids up [on each event] are sparking us and overall the entire group is having fun and that helps too. They were on fire today. We looked like a 196 team."

NIU next competes at noon on Feb. 23 at George Washington University against GWU, North Carolina State University and Temple University. This meet can be watched live at gwsports.com