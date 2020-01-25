NIU Hockey can't light the lamp against Maryville University

DeKALB — NIU hockey stumbled in Chesterfield, Missouri against the Maryville University Saints on Friday, January 24.

The Huskies' 5-0 loss was the eighth consecutive game they’ve dropped. It was also the third consecutive game without an NIU goal after being shutout Jan. 17 and 18 in a two-game set in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State University Cyclones.

The Huskies also struggled to put pressure on the Maryville goaltender. The Saints tallied 29 shots on goal to the Huskies’ 15 Friday night. Head Coach Mike Rucinski said he believes the lack of offensive chances is what’s keeping the team off the score sheet.

“I wish I had the answers,” Rucinski said. “I just think in general just not enough pucks at the net to create rebounds and chances off rebounds.”

In the opening period, the Huskies were able to keep pace with the Saints. Sophomore goaltender Brian Eisele stopped all 10 shots he faced.

In the second period, the game began to slip away from NIU after the Saints lit the lamp twice.

Maryville poured it on in the third period, scoring three times before the final buzzer sounded.

With the loss, NIU moves to 3-17 on the season and 3-6 in Midwest College Hockey play.

The Huskies will look to split the series 7 p.m. Saturday when they meet the Saints once again. The game can be streamed on NIU Hockey’s Facebook page.