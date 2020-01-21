DeKALB — The men’s basketball team will face the Kent State University Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kent, Ohio.

NIU is 2-3 in Mid-American Conference play after a 66-64 loss on Saturday to the Bowling Green State University Falcons. There were three players with double digits in Saturday’s contest with senior guard Eugene German scoring a game-high 19 points, followed by sophomore Trendon Hankerson with 13 points, and senior Noah McCarty added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Kent State fell in a road game against the Western Michigan University Broncos to drop their conference record to 3-2. The Golden Flashes were led by sophomore Anthony Roberts who scored 19 points, followed by senior Antonio Williams adding 15, and senior Troy Simons adding 12.

In the team’s last meeting, Kent State topped NIU 78-68. The Golden Flashes shot 59.3% in the second half compared to NIU’s 40.7%. The Huskies went into the locker room at the half with a 30-28 advantage over Kent State.

Following intermission, the Golden Flashes went on a 7-1 run to put them over the Huskies. Kent State’s lead grew to as much as 15 in the matchup. Big shots from German, former Huskie Levi Bradley and sophomore Rod Henry-Hayes, brought NIU within 7, but it was not enough for a comeback against the Golden Flashes.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, NIU will return home to face Western Michigan University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tuesday’s game will be available on ESPN+.