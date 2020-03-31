NIU Recreation and Wellness holds virtual intramural sports

DeKALB — Despite the cancellation of intramural sports due to COVID-19, NIU Recreation and Wellness is still encouraging friendly competition in a pair of virtual events made to keep NIU students and staff entertained and involved.

Trick shot competition

The first way to participate is through RecWell’s trick shot competition. There are two categories to choose from: basketball trick shot and miscellaneous trick shot.

The basketball shots must use regulation 10-foot hoops, and miscellaneous shots allow for more creativity. These can be done indoors using a golf club, soccer shots, small basketball hoops hung from doors or tossing laundry into a basket are all examples of what can be done. Anything you can imagine is fair game as long as it can be constituted as a trick shot.

Some rules to this competition include: Current NIU students, staff and RecWell members can participate, the Huskie hand gesture or verbally saying ‘go Huskies’ is required to authenticate that each video is for the competition, each contestant can submit two videos, and submitting a video gives consent to RecWell to share your video on their website and social media pages.

RecWell also emphasized to remain mindful of social distancing while making these videos.

To enter, email your name, Z-ID and videos to mparker8@niu.edu. The competitive sports staff will decide the winners, who will receive an intramural championship shirt.

Entries must be sent by April 24, and the best videos will be recognized the week of April 27.

Flash Game Cup

In this competition, participants play five sports flash games, which are internet games on various websites. Games include: mini putt, basketball, football field goal kicking, archery and bowling.

After playing each game, your name, Z-ID and a screenshot of your highest score should be emailed to maltman1@niu.edu.

Point values will be assessed to the top three scores, and participation points will also be given.

The highest scorer for each event will receive an intramural champion shirt, and the top five overall scores will also receive a champion shirt.

Emails must be sent by April 24 to participate.