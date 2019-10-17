Close up Graduate holding a hat. Concept sucess education in University.

Concept sucess education in University.

 GettyImages

DeKALB — NIU Athletics has a lot to be proud after receiving the NCAA's annual Graduation Success Rate report. NIU achieved its second highest GSR in school history of 88%, the highest in five years.

"Every year, the release of the Graduation Success Rate report provides us with more validation that at NIU, we are living up to our commitment to graduate student-athletes," NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean Frazier said.

This year's GSR report is based on information from first-year students who entered school between the 2009-10 and 2012-13 academic calendar years.

Seven programs saw a 100% GSR, which includes men's golf, men's tennis, women's basketball, women's golf, women's gymnastics, women's soccer and volleyball, which is up from five programs the year before.

Baseball, football, men's basketball, men's golf, men's tennis and wrestling all saw increases in GSR percentage from last year.

The Huskie football team posted an 88% GSR, the second highest in program history, which was a 5% increase from last year. That places the school's football program second in Illinois and the Mid-American Conference, and tied for 21st in the nation. The Huskies are 10% above the national average for all Division I football programs.

"Providing student-athletes with the resources and support needed to succeed academically as well as athletically is at the core of our mission," Frazier said. "Seeing the success of our student-athletes in the classroom reflected in these numbers is a result of their hard work, along with the Student-Athlete Academic Support Services unit, the coaches and athletics staff."

For MAC schools, only Miami University – Ohio with 93% and the University of Toledo with 92% had a higher overall GSR than NIU.

More Sports Stories

Huskies travel for two MAC match against East division opponents
Sports

Huskies travel for two MAC match against East division opponents

  • Justin Kelley | Reporter Twitter: @K95Kelley
  • Updated

DeKALB — The Huskies will be tested on their two-game road trip, facing Mid-American Conference East division leader, the Akron University Zips Friday before heading east to Buffalo, New York, where the Huskies will face the University of Buffalo Bulls Saturday. Buffalo is currently last pla…

Hall of Fame includes several NIU and MAC stars
Sports

Hall of Fame includes several NIU and MAC stars

  • Marcel Carrasco | Sports Editor
  • Updated

DeKALB — NIU’s 2019 Hall of Fame class is packed with Huskies who etched their mark in NIU athletics. Cleats, sneakers, playbooks and hurdles are mere trademarks in the careers of the history-making athletes who represented NIU. The 2019 class includes the first Huskie drafted in the WNBA, a…