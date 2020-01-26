DeKALB — The women’s track and field team won the team title and broke three facility records Saturday at Indiana State University.

The Huskies had a combined team score of 179 points, just beating the Indiana State Sycamores who had 177 points.

In the 60-meter dash, senior Britney Hew came in second place with a time of 7.84 seconds, and senior Remy Amarteifio finished fourth with a time of 7.98 seconds.

Senior Grace Harris won the 200-meter run with a time of 25.56 seconds.

First-year Jahnetta Jones won the 400-meter race with a time of 56.54 seconds, breaking the Indiana State Indoor Track and Field Facility record. Jones, sophomore Kaitlyn Lewis, Hew and Harris, set a facility record as a group in the 4-by-400 with a time of 3:50.54, taking first place in the event.

The Huskies swept the top four spots in the 600-meter run with junior Nora Finegan taking first with a time of 1:36.46. In the 800-meter final, redshirt junior Meagan Biddle took second with a time of 2:17.82.

In the mile, the Huskies took the top three spots and were led by senior Melissa Ricci, who posted a time of 5:01.05. Junior Sara Atkins took second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:30.09.

Amarteifio recorded the second best time in the 60-meter hurdles with 8.60 seconds.

NIU’s second facility relay record came in the medley relay run where Biddle, Ricci, junior Victoria Robinson and redshirt sophomore Ashley Tutt won the race with a time of 12:11.10.

The Huskies also posted first in the long jump and triple jump with junior Kenyae Majors winning long jump with a mark of 5.61 meters and redshirt senior Jehvania Whyte winning triple jump with a best leap of 12.34 meters.

The Huskies will take a short weekend break before they head to the University of Notre Dame for the Meyo Invitational on Feb. 7 and 8.