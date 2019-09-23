DeKALB — This week the NFL was highlighted by a team continuing their dominance and an unexpected team emerging.
The Baltimore Ravens get derailed by the Chiefs
Through two weeks, the Ravens averaged 542 total yards of offense and 41 points per game, ranking first in each category, according to ESPN. However, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to cool the Ravens off, beating them 33-28 on Sunday. Reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to post 374 passing yards and three touchdowns against a Ravens defense allowing just 13.5 points per game coming into week three.
People may try to discredit the Ravens following this loss. In their first two games, the Ravens beat the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins, who have a combined record of 0-5-1. While it will be extremely difficult for Baltimore to replicate its offensive numbers from the opening two weeks, it was impressive how they hung in with the Chiefs, who were 7-1 at home last season.The Ravens will learn from this loss as sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to grow as a player, and the defense will return to their dominant ways.
Green Bay Packers starting to draw some attention
In 2018, the Green Bay Packers went 6-9-1, and fired former head coach Mike McCarthy late in the season. In the offseason, there was skepticism about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his qualities as a leader. People wondered how Rodgers would gel with first-time Head Coach Matt LaFleur, but both have put many of the doubts to rest. The Packers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 following their 27-16 win Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
However, the Packers aren’t riding Aaron Rodgers to victories like years past. Rodgers is averaging 215 passing yards a game and has four touchdowns on the young season. Their defense has been key to Green Bay's success, allowing 11.7 points per game this season compared to 25 last season. If LaFleur and Rodgers can put it together on offense and help round the team out, they will be a serious threat in the NFC.
Antonio Brown digs himself deeper
11 days after Brown signed with the New England Patriots, he has been released following two sexual assault allegations made against the wide receiver. The first allegation was made by one of Brown’s former trainers, who accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that is currently under investigation by the NFL.
The second allegation was made by an artist who went to Brown’s residence in Pittsburgh in 2017 to paint a picture for him. The artist told Sports Illustrated that Brown was making non-consensual advances toward her. Following the news of the allegations, Brown then texted the artist, saying she was lying and encouraged investigation into the matter. The NFL is investigating this as well. All of this information is according to NFL writer Jeremy Bergman.
There have been reports of teams showing interest in Brown, but not until the league finishes investigating the allegations against him.