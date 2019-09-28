DeKALB — In their inaugural game at the division-one level, the Huskies started hot but couldn’t keep the momentum going in their 3-2 loss Friday to Western Michigan University at the Canlan Ice Center in West Dundee.

NIU jumped out of the gate, getting first period goals from first-year forwards Nick Gonzalez and Rodahn Evans to get a 2-0 lead.

Gonzalez broke the ice, scoring the first goal of the game. Although a first-year player, Gonzalez said his lack of experience did not hold him back.

“It felt really good,” Gonzalez said. “Being a younger kid, [my teammates] like to chirp me about [my age]. So it feels good.”

Sophomore goaltender Chad Dodero played well for the Huskies, killing off an abundance of Bronco power-plays throughout the night. Dodero’s sharp play helped keep the Huskies in the game.

When asked about fighting off a string of first period penalties, Dodero said he credits a strong lineup, while being laser-focused himself.

“I think we have a good group of penalty killers, and they did a good job of keeping them to the outside for the most part,” Dodero said. “As long as they keep them to the outside, I can see [the puck] well.”