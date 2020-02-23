Recap of NIU's performance at Eastern Illinois University Friday Night Special

DeKALB — The Huskies competed in their final indoor meet before the conference championships Friday in the Eastern Illinois University Friday Night Special.

The Huskies had multiple top three finishes in multiple races and in the field events. NIU had two top three finishes in the field events with junior Kenyae Majors placing second in the long jump with 5.63 meters and sophomore Diamond Riley hitting 11.68 meters in the triple jump to take second place as well.

Junior Fatima Stingily took 15th place in the weight throw event with a throw of 13.75 meters.

In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Remy Amarteifio took third with a time of 8.50 seconds and Majors took 10th with a time of 9.11 seconds.

Amarteifio ran in the 60-meter dash, where she took second with a time of 7.79 seconds, along with senior Britney Hew, who took third with a time of 7.80 seconds, first-year Jahnetta Jones who took sixth with a time of 8.02 seconds and sophomore Jazmyn Smith, who would round out the top ten for the Huskies with a time of 7.71 seconds, taking eighth place.

Senior NeShay Curtis took fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.09 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, sophomore Hannah Ricci took third with a time of 2:20.12 seconds and first-year Mikkaela Palmer would take 15th at 2:30.71 seconds.

Two Huskies placed in the top 10 in the mile run with junior Maggie Cavanaugh taking fifth place with a time of 5:21.12 seconds and junior Brynn Bartlett taking eighth place with a time of 5:25.95 seconds.

In the 3,000 meter run, junior Sarah Atkins took third running 10:24.70 and senior Mercer Mack took fourth running just 18 seconds behind Atkins at 10:42.47 seconds.

The Huskies will be traveling Friday to the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships next weekend in Akron, Ohio. Races will be all day Friday and Saturday in the Stile Athletics Field House and will be aired on ESPN3.