Several Huskies to compete at Meyo Invitational

DeKALB — This weekend the Huskies will be participating in the Meyo Invitational, one of the Midwest’s premier indoor track and field meets.

The Huskies will be heading to South Bend, Indiana for the meet, which features some of the top teams and runners in the country. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue at 10 a.m Saturday. The races will be located in the Loftus Sports Center.

The Huskies will be competing against Butler University, the University of Central Arkansas, Central Michigan University, Chicago State University, DePaul University, Eastern Illinois University, Eastern Michigan University, Indiana University, Indiana State University, Loyola University- Chicago, McNeese State University, Miami University–Ohio, the University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, the University of Minnesota, the University of Notre Dame, Oakland University, Ohio State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Purdue University, Rutgers University, Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

There will be many Huskie athletes participating in the meet. Sophomore Diamond Riley, sophomore Jazmyn Smith, redshirt- senior Jehvania Whyte and junior Kenyae Majors will be participating in the long jump. Sophomore Taylor Ramsey will be the only Huskie competing in the high jump.

Senior Remy Amarteifio will be competing in the 60 meter hurdles and the 60 meter dash. She will be competing with senior Britney Hew and Smith in the 60 meter dash. Hew will also be competing in the 200 meter dash with sophomore Kaitlyn Lewis and senior Grace Harris.

Senior Vivian Overbeck and junior Sarah Atkins will be running in the 5,000 meter run and Riley and Whyte will compete in the triple jump.

Multiple Huskies will be competing in the mile run, where the fans will be able to line the track and cheer for the runners. Sophomore Ashley Tutt, senior Melissa Ricci, sophomore Hannah Ricci and junior Meagan Biddle will be running in the mile after they posted a facility record in the distance medley relay at the John Gartland Invitational on Jan. 25.

The Huskies will also be running in the 4X400 meter relay championship with sophomore Kaitlyn Lewis, first-year Jahnetta Jones, Hew and Harris. The four set a facility record at the John Gartland Invitational. Sophomore Kaitlyn Lewis, Harris, and senior Neshay Curtis will all be competing in the 400 meter run. Junior Nora Finegan, first-year Brooke Lytle and sophomore Victoria Robinson will run in the 800 meter run.

The meet will be broadcasted on the ACC Network on ESPN.