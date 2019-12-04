Six NIU football players were named to the year end Mid-American Conference All-MAC teams, including senior offensive lineman Jordan Steckler being named to the first team offense.

Redshirt senior safety Mykelti Williams and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jack Heflin were named to the second team, with Heflin earning his third straight All-MAC honor.

Redshirt junior tight end Mitchell Brinkman, redshirt junior running back Tre Harbison and redshirt first-year kicker John Richardson were all named to the third team.

Steckler, who previously made the Third Team in 2017, makes it seven years in a row that an NIU offensive lineman has made the First Team.

Head Football Coach Thomas Hammock praised Steckler, who started 42 games for NIU in his career and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy that awards a player who is great on the field and in the community.

"He went out and did everything the right way off the field, in the community and it showed in his play," Hammock said in an NIU Athletics press release on Wednesday. He was consistent, he was physical, he was dominant, and he epitomizes what it means to be an offensive lineman at NIU."

Williams and Heflin were anchors for the NIU defense all season. Williams finished the season with 88 tackles while Heflin led his team with three sacks to go with 31 tackles.

Harbison became the first NIU player to have back-to-back 1,000 rushing yard seasons since Jordan Lynch. Prior to NIU's final game of the season, Harbison announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

After recording only 11 catches in his previous three season, Brinkman had 34 receptions this season along with three touchdowns. Richardson made 14 of 18 field goal attempts, including game winners against Ohio and Toledo.