Softball comes up short in doubleheader

DeKALB — Softball dropped both games in its doubleheader Wednesday against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans.

After winning their last game, the Huskies were hoping to keep the positive momentum rolling. But a bad Wednesday in Greensboro drops the team’s record to 7-15.

Game One

The Huskies had early momentum, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-1 loss to kickoff the doubleheader.

NIU started hot, getting an early lead from a UNCG error in the top of the first inning. But it was downhill from there, as the Spartans went on to score nine unanswered runs in a game that was called after five innings.

First-year pitcher Dayton Elliott started strong, allowing no runs through the first two innings. But things got rocky in the third after UNCG scored four runs and chased Elliott after 2.1 innings pitched.

Sophomore pitcher Amber Bumbalough took over for Elliott on the bump, but the Spartans offense continued to dominate. Bumbalough lasted 2.1 innings and allowed three runs.

UNCG senior starting pitcher Kylie Bouplon turned in a dominant performance. Bouplon pitched all five innings for the Spartans and allowed no earned runs while giving up four hits, a walk and striking out four.

Game Two

The Huskies were able to keep Wednesday’s second game more competitive, but ultimately lost 5-4.

The Spartans got on the board first with a solo homerun in the second inning.

Sophomore infielder Carley Goetschius’ third inning RBI single made it a 1-1 game. But the tie wouldn’t last long after a two-run homerun gave UNCG the 3-1 edge in the bottom of the third.

NIU’s offense clicked in the fourth inning, scoring twice to give NIU a 4-3 lead. Junior infielder Maddie Mackey kicked things off with an RBI single and sophomore infielder Bianca Barone’s single brought two Huskies across the plate.

Unfortunately, this would mark the end of the scoring for NIU. UNCG would score in the sixth and eighth innings to clinch the victory.

The Huskies look ahead to the Liberty Tournament this weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia. First pitch for the Huskies is 8 a.m. Friday against the Binghamton University Bearcats.