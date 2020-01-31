Super Bowl prop bets can give fans another fun way to enjoy the big game

DeKALB — Every year, the Super Bowl brings people together to watch the big game, indulge in some buffalo dip and eat some other food that won’t leave it’s consumer feeling very rosy in the morning. There’s another fold that can be added to the mix that promises to keep people entertained: prop bets.

With the recent prominence of gambling in the sports community, it’s important to note the vast library of absurd prop bets that can be found on gambling sites. Of course, you can find the standard bets concerning the game, but here are some of the wackier bets that can be found on Bovada, a prominent internet sports book.

How long will it take Demi Lovato to sing the National Anthem? More than two minutes and four seconds, or less?

Will Jennifer Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, be shown during Lopez’s halftime performance?

Will the MVP of the Puppy Bowl, a show on Animal Planet meant to mimic the Super Bowl, be a purebred or mixed breed?

Which number will be higher: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s total points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, or Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ total rushing yards?

How many TikTok’s will Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, upload on Feb. 2, the day of the game: over 5.5, or under?

What color liquid will the players dump on the winning coach? Purple is currently favored to win this bet.

Will Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid eat a cheeseburger before the broadcast ends? This must be viewed on TV for it to count.

Will Shakira or Jennifer Lopez experience a wardrobe malfunction during their halftime performance?

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX.