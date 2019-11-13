DeKALB – When he took the head coach position at NIU in January, Thomas Hammock had an idea on how to draw good players to NIU and fans to Huskies Stadium.

"That's why I'm on Twitter," Hammock said. "It's not all recruiting related. These kids work their butt off 12 months out of the year, and we need the support. It gives them a great home-field advantage."

Beyond hyping up the fanbase, Hammock can also be a fun follow for those looking for a laugh or some motivation to get them through the day. Here are some of the best tweets from @NIUCoachHammock:

Someone needs some better ball security.BALL SECURITY=JOB SECURITY pic.twitter.com/FFC7FmGt4D — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) January 20, 2019

@JForsett why is this man working out in dress slacks 😂😂😂. Only KD but he still looks good https://t.co/LFc6C8Hjyl — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) July 22, 2019

Walk on success stories. This was a great one to be apart of right @PhelpsDLCoach. He was our honorary captain last week.#TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/NOvlwLmIRQ — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) October 28, 2019

That look you give your staff when you go 4 for 4 with your official visits. ABC Always Be Closing!!!#20TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/8oIUTOzUeQ — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) September 4, 2019

This is a Group worth Emulating!!! pic.twitter.com/MkVw9rS8LJ — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) February 1, 2019