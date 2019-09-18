DeKALB — The Exercise Science Club is expanding its membership to other majors around campus Jaqueline Garcia, senior psychology major and social media director of the exercise science club said.
With more majors obtaining the chance to join instead of kinesiology majors, the members of the exercise science club are hoping to add to its existing 91 members Kris Smith, senior kinesiology major and treasurer of the exercise science club said .
“The experiences that you gain through the club aren’t things you can find on Indeed,” Garcia said. “This is stuff the club is putting out there for you to do.”
At the club’s monthly meetings, members talk about upcoming events and present fundraising ideas as well as volunteer opportunities.The club also volunteers at obstacle races around the country.
“We volunteer and network within the sport and exercise world,” Garcia said. “At the obstacle races, usually people who are running the races are coaches or people who already have careers in the sports world. It’s a good way to meet people and get your name out there.”
The Exercise Science Club not only aims to help those interested network with those within their fields. The club also attends obstacle races and events, such as the Abominable Snow Race at Devil’s Head Ski Resort in Merrimac, Wisconsin. Smith, senior kinesiology major and treasurer of the exercise science club, the trips are paid for.
“In the exercise science world it’s all about who you know,” Smith said. “We meet a lot of cool people and receive business cards that’ll help us out later.”
Garcia said the next exercise science club meeting will be announced closer to its date and held at Anderson Hall in Gym 135.
For more information contact faculty advisor acalderala@niu.edu