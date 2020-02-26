The experience of traveling to rival stadiums is special

The great thing about being a sports writer is that your office is always where the team is playing.

As a writer for the Northern Star, most of the games I cover are either at Huskie Stadium or the Convocation Center, but during the 2019 football season I had a chance to follow the team on the road to a game at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Whether I’m a fan or a writer, it’s always fun to travel. It’s interesting to see the game from a different perspective, to see another school’s traditions and to go outside my comfort zone.

No, I’m never afraid when I go to a road game, but it’s a different environment. You don’t know where anything is or the university’s policies and protocols. You might even get lost.

It’s normal, but let’s face it, stadiums are built to give the home team the advantage.

Take the Nebraska game: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln becomes visible from about 10 miles outside of town. Interstate 80 doesn’t go through Lincoln, so fans exit and take a four-lane highway into the city.

The stadium is built right at the edge of downtown Lincoln, and the highway eventually drops in to become a city street. That’s where the Nebraska tradition first shows itself. There isn’t a lot of open space, so red-clad fans set up shop wherever there is room.

As for the fans, there are lots of them. On game days, Memorial Stadium becomes the third-largest “city” in the state of Nebraska, only behind Omaha and Lincoln.

Fans have been following their own football traditions for generations, and one of the biggest traditions in Nebraska is that the Cornhuskers head home with a win when the game is over.

Of course the facilities are first class. While the stadium is almost 100 years old, it has been renovated several times and is a crown jewel among the five Big 10 stadiums I have seen.

Having an athletic budget of over $100 million helps.

The press box, which is the best one I’ve seen in 20 years of sports writing, sits high above the field, so it’s a great place to watch the whole scene unfold. As the game draws closer, the stands get a little more red with every moment, and by game time, when all 85,458 seats are filled, it looks like a valley of fire with a football field at the bottom.

As the stadium filled Sep. 14, the NIU football team took to the turf to begin its pregame prep to cheers from the small wedge of seats Nebraska gives up to the visiting team.

Still, it’s pretty hostile.

Simply put, all of it, from the traditions to the cavernous stadium to the hype videos to the band and the cheerleaders running out of the tunnel to lead the players onto the field, it’s all for the fans, but it’s also all about beating you, too. Nebraska is full of hospitable people, but when you are in their house on a Saturday in the fall, they’ll talk to you, they’ll feed you, they’ll let you cut in line if you ask nicely, but that’s not to say they want you to settle in and get comfortable.

When a team goes to Nebraska to play a football game, they quickly realize they aren’t just playing against the 75 players and 20 or so Husker coaches across the field, they are playing the entire state of Nebraska. The whole thing is set up to intimidate people from out of town, and it works.

All this goes down, and we hadn’t even reached kickoff yet. The crowd is ready to explode, and the Huskers gave them something to cheer about when they took the ball and marched right down the field for a score, and thousands of red balloons are released into the sky.

Not long after, it got dark. I don’t know what it is, but like one of my other favorite sports, auto racing, college football ratchets up another level when the floodlights come on. The Husker – and Huskie – red gets a little sharper, the field looks even greener, and the fans, many of them coming from parties that began hours before, are ready to go.

The noise level, as shown on several video boards throughout the stadium, reaches over 110 decibels, the same level heard at a rock concert, as Nebraska puts the worst beatdown the Huskies would suffer all season.

As the game wound down, I headed to field level to get comments from Coach Hammock and several of the players in the locker room. It wasn’t until I got out onto the turf near one of the end zones that I realized just how big the stadium really is. The seats climb 8-10 stories on all sides, and like most old stadiums, the fans are right on top of the game.

When the game is over, the Nebraskans go back to being Nebraskans, and salute the Huskies with an ovation as they come off the field. It’s easy to do so when your team wins 44-8, but they always clap for the other team, win or lose.

I got my quotes and snuck out to the field for one last look. I love empty stadiums because it gives me time to reflect on its history, and what its bricks, mortar and steel have seen over the years. Some of the best football players who have ever lived have played on the field at Memorial Stadium; it’s an amazing place.

It certainly was a great day for me, both as a writer and a sports fan.

What I enjoyed, most, though, was watching the team. It takes a few minutes to get used to seeing players that I normally see play in DeKalb, players I see in practice during the week and even in between classes, all of the sudden playing on national television on one of the biggest and most historic stages in college football.

It was cool. It was a tough game to watch, but to see that group of people that I know and interact with playing in such an environment was memorable.

And I got to write their story.