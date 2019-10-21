This week in NIU Athletics (10/22 - 10/27)

DeKALB —  Women’s Tennis will finish its play in the ITA Regional and the football team will play Saturday against the University of Akron for the 113th homecoming game.

 

This week in NIU athletics (Oct. 21-Oct. 27)

 

Women’s Tennis

The Huskies will finish play in the ITA Regional in East Lansing, Michigan. The event will end Monday evening.

The Huskies will then play in the Redbird Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The last time the Huskies played at Illinois State University was in 2017 when they lost 5-2 to the Redbirds. NIU looks to turn that around with a win over the weekend.

Women’s Soccer

The Huskies will play at home on Thursday against Bowling Green State University at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb. Bowling Green is 9-5-2 on the season and has defeated and tied powerhouses like University of Dayton and University of Kentucky. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The Huskies will follow with a game 2 p.m. Sunday against University of Toledo at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

Men’s Soccer

The Huskies will play Friday at 7 p.m. against Western Michigan University. Western Michigan is 9-4-1 and 1-0-1 in Mid-American Conference play. The game will be at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb.  

Men’s Golf

The Huskies are underway in the Musketeer Challenge in Cincinnati. The tournament will continue until Tuesday at the Maketewah Country Club. 

Women’s Golf

The Huskies will play Oct. 27 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in Boulder City, Nevada. It will be a tough task for the Huskies as three returning top-five teams will participate. University of Tulsa, University of Idaho and Long Beach State University are ranked second, fourth and fifth respectively.

Volleyball

The Huskies will play 6 p.m. Friday against Kent State University at the Convocation Center. Kent State is 10-10 and 3-5 in conference play, and the Huskies are 1-2 at home this season. 

The Huskies have a quick turnaround with a game 7:30 Saturday against the University of Ohio at the Convocation Center.

Football

The Zips are 0-7 on the season and the Huskies will try to keep them without a win through nine weeks. The Huskies are coming off a close 27-24 loss Saturday to Miami University – Ohio.

Kick off against Akron is set for 2:30 p.m at Huskie Stadium.

More Sports Stories

This week in NIU Athletics (10/22 - 10/27)
Sports

This week in NIU Athletics (10/22 - 10/27)

  • Updated

DeKALB —  Women’s Tennis will finish its play in the ITA Regional and the football team will play Saturday against the University of Akron for the 113th homecoming game.

Women's soccer continues to struggle in loss to Buffalo
Sports

Women's soccer continues to struggle in loss to Buffalo

  • Jarrett Huff | Contributor Twitter: @JarrettHuffNS
  • Updated

DeKALB — Women’s soccer was defeated in its final road game Sunday against the University of Akron at FirstEnergy Stadium – Cub Cadet Field. This makes back-to-back shutout losses for the team after losing to the University of Buffalo on Friday. NIU is 0-7-1 in Mid-American Conference play.

Volleyball blanked in two road MAC games
Sports

Volleyball blanked in two road MAC games

  • Justin Kelley | Contributor Twitter: @K95Kelley
  • Updated

DeKALB — The volleyball team remains in third place in the Mid-American Conference West Division despite dropping two away games Friday and Saturday. The Huskies lost Friday in three sets to the University of Akron Zips and Saturday against the University of Buffalo Bulls.

Women's soccer blanked in tough loss to Buffalo
Sports

Women's soccer blanked in tough loss to Buffalo

  • Jarrett Huff: Contributor Twitter: @JarrettHuff33
  • Updated

DeKALB — After seemingly starting the turnaround of the season Oct. 13 against Miami University – Ohio, women’s soccer suffered a setback after Friday’s road loss to the University of Buffalo.

Tags