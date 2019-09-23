This week in NIU Athletics (9/23 - 9/29)

DeKALB — On Tuesday, the men’s soccer team will play at home against the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. The men’s football team will travel Saturday to the University of Vanderbilt.
This week in Huskie sports:
Men’s Golf
The Huskies will be starting the week off in Toledo, Ohio for the Inverness Intercollegiate Invitational. The Huskies will play on Monday and Tuesday against some of the top teams in the nation like Auburn University, Louisiana State University and Texas Tech University, which are all ranked in the NCAA top-25 programs in the nation.
The Huskies will finish the weekend in Valentine, Nebraska for The Jackrabbit Invitational on Sept. 29.
Women’s Golf
The Huskies will continue to play at the Mary Fossum Invitational in East Lansing Monday, with the Huskies in 10th place out of 11 teams.
Junior Lauren Ingle has the best score for the Huskies with a score of 5 over par heading into the final day of play in the invitational.
Men’s Soccer
The men’s soccer team comes into the week 2-4-1 and will be in DeKalb against Milwaukee. Kick off is set for 7 p.m Tuesday at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.
The Huskies will then travel to Western Illinois University. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Macomb.
Women's soccer
Women’s Soccer will try to improve their 2-3-1 record and will be starting off the weekend at home against Ohio University. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.
The Huskies will end the weekend at home against Kent State. Kickoff will be on 2 p.m. Sunday in the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.
Volleyball
The volleyball team will have an action packed weekend when they play against Central Michigan University for its first Mid-American Conference match. The start of the match is set at 6 p.m. Friday at the Convocation Center.
The Huskies will finish weekend conference play 6 p.m. Saturday at the Convo against Eastern Michigan University.
Football
Coming off of a loss to the University of Nebraska and a bye week, the football team will be heading to Vanderbilt University with a 1-2 record. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The football game can be accessed on the SEC Network on ESPN.
Cross Country
With Ashley Tutt coming off back-to-back first place finishes, the cross country team will be racing at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational. The race is set for 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Chicago.