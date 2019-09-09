This week in NIU Athletics (9/9 - 9/15)

DeKALB — This week in NIU athletics, the football team will face the University of Nebraska. The volleyball team will travel to San Antonio and women’s soccer faces Loyola University - Chicago.
This week in Huskie sports (Sept. 9 - Sept. 15):
Football
The Huskies will travel to Lincoln, NE to face the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. The last time the two teams met, NIU pulled an upset win 21-17 over the Huskers.
Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Men’s golf
On Monday, the Huskies continue the second day of the Badger Invitational in Madison. NIU is currently tied at 10th place with the University of Wisconsin. Huskie Sophomore Tommy Dunsire is tied for first in individual scoring.
Women’s golf
The Huskies will close out the Redbird Invitational at Illinois State University today. The team tied for eighth place after day one, and junior Caroline Klemp lead the Huskies in scoring with 142, which ties her for 11th overall.
The play continued this morning at 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
The volleyball team plays Texas Tech University at noon today at Victor E. Court before heading out to San Antonio. The Huskies will face Incarnate Word University 11 a.m. Friday before facing Niagara University at 4:30 p.m.
The Huskies will close out the tournament against University of Delaware 11 a.m. Saturday.
Men’s soccer
The men’s soccer team will face Dayton University at 4:30 p.m. today at Baujan Field in Dayton, Ohio.
The Huskies will have a tough weekend with two games in three days. The team will first travel to Milwaukee to face Marquette University. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Fields.
NIU will then face Bradley University 2 p.m. Sunday at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.
Women’s soccer
Head Coach Julie Colhoff will lead the women's soccer team against Loyola University - Chicago. Colhoff is a Loyola alumni and played four years with the Ramblers.
Kick off is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb.
Men’s tennis
The Huskies will participate in the River Forest Intercollegiate Invitational at the Oak Park Country Club. The invitational will begin Friday and runs through Sunday.