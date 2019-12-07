DeKALB — The hockey team took a loss Saturday in a physical game against the University of Toledo at the Team Toledo Ice House.

After a tough 8-3 loss on Friday, the Huskies dropped game two to the Rockets, 5-3. NIU came out with more intensity in game two, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

In the first period, Toledo came out firing, scoring a goal 19 seconds into the game. However, first-year forward Hunter Wahl found twine for the Huskies to knot it at a goal apiece, but the Rockets would score again before the period ended.

In the second period, sophomore forward Brandon Ledyard scored his first goal of the season to draw the Huskies within one. Toledo would respond with two goals coming from senior forward Ian Rapp. These were Rapp’s fourth and fifth goals of the series after the Rocket scored a hat-trick Friday night.

In the final frame, first-year forward Austin Walny scored his third goal of the season to bring the Huskies back in striking distance. Soon after, Toledo would score on the power play to extend the lead back to two goals. Despite a strong push with a man advantage and a pulled goalie, the Huskies came up short.

The loss moves NIU’s record to 3-12.

The Huskies won’t return to action for over a month. Their next game is 7:50 p.m. Jan. 10 in West Dundee as NIU hosts Kent State University at Canlan Ice Sports.