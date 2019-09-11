Top Dog: Q&A with women's soccer Head Coach Julie Colhoff

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.