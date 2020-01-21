Top 10 tweets from football head coach Thomas Hammock to make your day

College coaches all over the country use Twitter as both a recruiting tool and a way to communicate with athletes and alumni.

Some are better than others, and some even delegate their tweeting to staffers or assistants. Many of the Huskie football coaches are very Twitter-friendly, but Head Coach Thomas Hammock is a Twitter king.

Hammock, who finished his first season on the Huskies sideline this past fall, knows the power of social media, and he’s all-in. He isn’t afraid to show a little humor or give glimpses into his personality, while also sharing the successes of other organizations on campus. Hammock is also well-versed in pop culture, and his GIF usage is on point.

Now that we have reached the one year anniversary of Hammocks’ hiring, as well as his joining the Twitter-verse, let’s take a look at some of his biggest hits.

 

Congrats on your Twitter-versary, Coach!

