Tutt lead cross country to Huskie Invitational first place

DeKALB — Junior Ashley Tutt was crowned individual champion in back-to-back meets after winning the Huskie Invitational on Friday. The Huskies also won the team challenge which included Mid-American Conference teams University of Toledo, Central Michigan University, and Kent State University.
Four Huskies placed in the top-six places, which leaped them to a resounding victory in the Huskie Invitational, placing first out of 13 teams.
Tutt ran a time of 21:51.2, and beat the second place finisher by seventeen seconds.
“I felt really good,” Tutt said. “I was able to go in the second lap and I felt really smooth.”
The next three runners for the Huskies took fourth through sixth, with senior Ericka Hibser clocking a time of 22:23.3, junior Mackenzie Callahan took fifth with a time of 22:31.5 and senior Vivian Overbeck took the sixth spot with a time of 22:34.1.
“We did great,” Head coach Adrian Myers said. “From an execution standpoint, we did perfect.”
The Huskies earned a combined 32 points with Toledo taking second with 61 points, and Central Michigan rounding out the top three with 99 points.
The Huskies have now won two meets in a row and look to improve as the season moves along.
“We want to win the MAC this year,” Myers said. “We’ve been so close three years in a row.”
The Huskies will be competing in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational next. Race time is set for 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28 in Chicago.