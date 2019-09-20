Volleyball blanked by South Dakota at the Bradley Classic

DeKALB — The volleyball team fell Friday to the University of South Dakota Coyotes in a three-set loss.
The Coyotes pounced on the Huskies early in the match, taking the first set 25-14 with a hitting percentage of .556. On the other side of the net, the Huskies struggled offensively with a hitting percentage of .172.
South Dakota was led by senior outside hitter Elizabeth Loschen with a perfect hitting percentage and four kills. NIU received contributions from junior middle blocker Kennedy Wallace with four kills and a hitting percentage of .800.
The momentum started to shift to NIU at the beginning of the second set, after scoring the opening three points. The team’s lead was short-lived as the Coyotes bounced back on an attack error on sophomore setter Grace Balensiefer 17-16.
SDU went on to win the set 25-20. First-year outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke led the way for Coyotes in the second set with five kills and two assists. NIU’s top performer was Wallace with four kills, while junior libero Miranda Karlen had four digs and one ace.
The Coyotes closed the match with a final set victory, 25-19. SDU was led by junior outside-hitter Sami Slaughter with four kills. NIU struggled in the set, posting a match-low hitting percentage of -.026 and eight attack errors.
NIU received contributions from Wallace and first-year outside hitter Peyton Tilly, with two kills each in the set.
The Huskies next match is 2 p.m. Saturday against Bradley University at the Renaissance Center in Peoria, Illinois.