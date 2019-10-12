Volleyball has split two sets with Miami, match is in full wing at Convo

DeKALB — The Huskies took the first set 25-21, after being behind 16-10 midway through the first set. The Huskies monumental comeback was led by first-year outside hitter Kaitlyn Bell and junior outside hitter Kennedy Wallace with four kills each.
The Redhawks bounced back in the second set winning 25-17, led by junior right side Sarah Wojick and senior middle hitter Marget Payne with two kills each
NIU currently leads in the third set.
DeKALB — Men’s soccer is down 2-1 at halftime against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.
DeKALB – Mid-American Conference play begins for the Huskies today, and with a 5-6-1 record, NIU has some scores to settle.
DeKALB — Women’s soccer has reached the halfway point of the season and is midway through Mid-American Conference play. The team’s record of 2-9-1 suggests it's been a tough season, but there is more than meets the eye. The Huskies have made strides this season and sit in a better position c…
DeKALB—The NIU football team trails at halftime to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 21-10, with Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.
DeKALB — The volleyball team stands alone in third place in the Mid-American Conference West division after a win against the Western Michigan University Broncos. The Huskies and Broncos entered the day tied for the third place spot, as both teams had a record of 2-2.