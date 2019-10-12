Volleyball has split two sets with Miami, match is in full wing at Convo

DeKALB — The Huskies took the first set 25-21, after being behind 16-10 midway through the first set. The Huskies monumental comeback was led by first-year outside hitter Kaitlyn Bell and junior outside hitter Kennedy Wallace with four kills each.

The Redhawks bounced back in the second set winning 25-17, led by junior right side Sarah Wojick and senior middle hitter Marget Payne with two kills each

NIU currently leads in the third set.