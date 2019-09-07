Volleyball losses two at Dayton Invitational

DeKALB - It was a tough Friday for the volleyball team, as it traveled to Dayton University for the Dayton Invitational, where the Huskies lost two matches each to Dayton University and University of Michigan.
The Huskies are now 2-4 this season and will face University of Missouri 12 p.m. Saturday to close the invitational.
Dayton
The Huskies opened the invitational against Dayton 11:30 a.m. Friday and fell to the Flyers in three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-20.
NIU put up a fight with 32 kills out of 97 total attempts. However, the Huskies tallied 14 errors, double that of Dayton.
Sophomore setter Grace Balensiefer totaled 22 assists for the Huskies, which fell short of Dayton’s 29 team assist.
First-year outside hitter Kaitlyn Bell posted 8 kills, leading the Huskies and second for the match behind Jamie Peterson, Dayton’s redshirt sophomore outside hitter. Sophomore middle blocker Jasmine Kemp finished second in kills with the Huskies. Kemp posted her season’s third-best six kills.
Junior libero Miranda Karlen and sophomore defensive specialist Shelley Kennedy tied for the team lead with nine digs, one short of match-leading Dayton’s sophomore libero Maura Collins.
Michigan
The Huskies faced the Wolverines in their second match of the day and not much was different. Michigan took care of the Huskies in three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-9.
Michigan more than doubled the Huskies’ 21 kills, but not much separated the teams in attempts. The Huskies attempted 68 attacks while Michigan completed 46 of 80.
Errors were a factor for NIU, as it racked 15 errors.
Bell and Wallace led the Huskies offense with 8 and 7 kills respectively. Balensiefer posted 19 assists.
NIU’s defense was on their toes all match long, as it finished with 21 digs and three blocks, while Karlen finished with seven digs.