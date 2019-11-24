DeKALB — The Huskies currently hold a 35-30 lead at halftime on the road in West Lafayette, Indiana against Purdue University.

Redshirt senior forward Courtney Woods leads the Huskies in points, with all nine coming from beyond the three point arc. Sophomore forward Mikayla Brandon is second in scoring, hitting both of her three point attempts and finishing with seven points.

NIU came out hot early, forming an 11-3 lead behind three triples from Woods and junior guard Gabby Nikitinaite. The Boilermakers were able to come back and tie the game at 19.

In the second quarter, the Huskies were able to stay hot from beyond the arc, scoring on eight of the 14 attempts in the half.

NIU played good defense, keeping to only ten points in the second quarter. The Boilermakers scored the last five points of the quarter.