DeKALB — The Huskies currently hold a 35-30 lead at halftime on the road in West Lafayette, Indiana against Purdue University.
Redshirt senior forward Courtney Woods leads the Huskies in points, with all nine coming from beyond the three point arc. Sophomore forward Mikayla Brandon is second in scoring, hitting both of her three point attempts and finishing with seven points.
NIU came out hot early, forming an 11-3 lead behind three triples from Woods and junior guard Gabby Nikitinaite. The Boilermakers were able to come back and tie the game at 19.
In the second quarter, the Huskies were able to stay hot from beyond the arc, scoring on eight of the 14 attempts in the half.
NIU played good defense, keeping to only ten points in the second quarter. The Boilermakers scored the last five points of the quarter.
More Sports Stories
DeKALB — Hockey was unable to complete the two-game sweep Saturday against Midwest College Hockey rival Illinois State University.
DeKALB — Wins keep rolling in for men’s basketball as it defeated Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville in a close game on Saturday. Senior guard Eugene German’s four-point play in the final 10 seconds lifted the Huskies over the Cougars 68-64.
Tutt falls shorts of personal goals at national race, leaves Terre Haute as best placing Huskie in program history
DeKALB — Nine seconds.
DeKALB — Crowd support wasn’t a problem Friday as the gymnastics team competed in its Red/Black Intrasquad meet. Walking into Victor E. Court the sounds of fans screaming were heard, and the smell of chalk filled the gym as the teams walked onto the mats ready to perform.
DeKALB — Hockey snapped its four-game losing streak Friday with a win in Bloomington against the Illinois State University Redbirds.