DeKALB — The women’s basketball team will travel to face the Eastern Michigan University Eagles 1 p.m. Saturday at the EMU Convocation Center.

The Huskies look forward to their next challenge after tasting defeat in their last matchup, falling to the Ohio University Bobcats 85-79 on Wednesday.

Impressive performances from several Huskies, including a double-double from first-year forward A’Jah Davis, were not enough to claim victory against the Bobcats.

Another bright spot for the Huskies was the markedly improved performance of the team despite its loss, managing season-highs in shooting for the second game in a row.

Eastern Michigan will roll into Saturday with a point to prove, having lost their past two games to the University of Buffalo Bulls and Central Michigan University Chippewas in relatively close fashion.

The latest loss came in a contentious game against Central Michigan, in which the two sides were evenly matched for the majority of the game, with CMU edging out EMU via a red hot start to the fourth quarter in which the Chippewas made four straight 3-pointers.

In their last matchup on Feb. 27, 2019, NIU narrowly edged out Eastern Michigan in an overtime thriller, with the Huskies closing a five-point deficit in the last minute of overtime to seal the victory.

The Eagles will look to players such as redshirt junior guard Areanna Combs to make the difference this time around. Combs currently averages 18.5 points a game, and just earlier this month put on a career-performance in Eastern Michigan’s win against the Bowling Green State University Falcons, scoring 32 points.

Following their game at Eastern Michigan, the Huskies will return home noon Feb. 1 to face Buffalo in the NIU Convocation Center.

Saturday’s match will be broadcasted on ESPN3.