Women's basketball looks to improve home record Wednesday night

DeKALB‌ ‌—‌‌ The Huskies go into Wednesday having achieved victory against the Bowling Green State University Falcons Saturday in an overtime thriller, 92-87.

Adding to their list of comeback victories, the Huskies managed to overcome a five-point deficit in the last 46 seconds of the game, tying the game in its final moments when junior forward Riley Blackwell hit a 3-pointer from the corner.

NIU kept rolling from the beginning of the overtime period, scoring seven unanswered points and not looking back as they went on to secure the win.

NIU posted a season-high in points scored against BGSU behind the notable effort of redshirt senior forward Courtney Woods, who also hit a season-high, scoring 32 points.

Now, the Huskies shift their focus to the next game as they return home to face the Miami University–Ohio RedHawks.

Miami has recently enjoyed a fine run, winning three in a row prior to its most recent game, where it fell to the Central Michigan University Chippewas, 99-87.

Interestingly, senior forward Savannah Kluesner set a record in the RedHawks’ loss to CMU, as her 35-point performance against the Chippewasbecame the eighth-highest in a single game in Miami women’s basketball history.

The RedHawks are noticeably weaker away from home this season, going 4-8 on the road, in sharp contrast to a 6-3 record at home.

However, this isn’t to say the Huskies will have an advantage, as they come into Wednesday’s game with a less-than-stellar home record of 2-6.

Following Wednesday, NIU will host the Western Michigan University Broncos 1 p.m. Saturday at the Convocation Center.

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+, as well as radio station WLBK 98.9 (FM).