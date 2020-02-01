Women's basketball to host the University at Buffalo Bulls Saturday

DeKALB — The women’s basketball team will host the University at Buffalo Bulls noon Saturday at the NIU Convocation Center.

NIU enters the game having recently lost 2 consecutive games to the University of Ohio Bobcats and University of Eastern Michigan Eagles..

Though shooting stayed consistent against the Eagles, the Huskies unfortunately could not keep a hold on the ball, as their late comeback was stifled by a pair of costly turnovers, allowing EMU to pull away with the victory.

The Huskies will look to remedy this losing streak through the recent impressive showings from redshirt senior forward Courtney Woods, who continued her series of skillful performances by scoring a season-high 27 points against EMU.

The most recent matchup will surely be one to forget for the Huskies, as they were trounced on Jan. 26, 2019 in Buffalo by a score of 93-64, in favor of the Bulls. This game was preceded by 3 consecutive Huskies wins against Buffalo, coming each roughly a year apart.

Buffalo itself is coming off a heartbreaking 98-93 loss this past Wednesday in double overtime to the University of Central Michigan Chippewas.

First-year guard Dyaisha Fair is Buffalo’s hope for a win over the Huskies, having put up strong performances in recent games, including a 29-point outing in their aforementioned loss to CMU.

Following Saturday, NIU will be back on the road 6 p.m. Wednesday, traveling to face CMU in Mount Pleasant, Michigan in McGuirk Arena.

The game will be televised on ESPN+, as well as aired on local radio stations WLBK (98.9 FM).