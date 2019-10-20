Women's soccer blanked in tough loss to Buffalo

DeKALB — After seemingly starting the turnaround of the season Oct. 13 against Miami University – Ohio, women’s soccer suffered a setback after Friday’s road loss to the University of Buffalo.

NIU was defeated 5-0 by Buffalo, after struggling on both sides of the ball. NIU sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz had 16 saves.

The Huskies trailed the entire game, starting with an early goal by Buffalo sophomore midfielder Hannah Callaghan in the 18th minute. Senior defender Gurjeena Jandu was credited with an assist on the play.

From then on, Buffalo’s lead snowballed to 3-0 by the end of the half, and then 5-0 by the end of the game.

The Bulls attempted 33 shots, 21 of which were on goal. The same can’t be said for the Huskies’ offense, as it was practically non-existent and failed to put a shot on goal. The team only attempted a pair of shots, one in the first half and one in the second.

Lentz played well, but was pressured the entire game. She got the start in goal after the Huskies’ starting goalkeeper, junior Megan Donnally, was injured during the Oct. 13 match against Miami University – Ohio.

The defense struggled to stop many of Buffalo’s advances, not forcing as many poor shots as the team had previously, allowing Buffalo to put up the most shots the Huskies have allowed this season.

With the loss, NIU’s record falls to 2-10-2 with only four Mid-American Conference games remaining.

There is still a chance NIU can make the playoffs, but it’s important they win the next three games.

The current eighth seeded team, Eastern Michigan University, has nine points, which leaves the Huskies with no space for error as they have to win three matches. Every MAC win gives a team three points. NIU has one point, placing them last in the MAC.

“[We need] to play with more pride and more focused than last match,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said.

Women’s soccer returns to the field 12 p.m. Sunday to face the University of Akron at FirstEnergy Stadium in Akron, Ohio.