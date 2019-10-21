Women's soccer continues to struggle in loss to Buffalo

DeKALB — Women’s soccer was defeated in its final road game Sunday against the University of Akron at FirstEnergy Stadium – Cub Cadet Field. This makes back-to-back shutout losses for the team after losing to the University of Buffalo on Friday. NIU is 0-7-1 in Mid-American Conference play.

NIU was defeated 3-0 by Akron as the team struggled to create opportunities on offense.

Sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz got the start in goal for the second game in a row, after junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally was injured in NIU’s game against Miami University – Ohio Oct. 13. Lentz had three saves in the game.

The Huskies’ defense was better at limiting shots from their opponent, keeping them at 15 shots with six on goal compared to Buffalo’s 33 shots with 21 on goal on Friday. The improved play took a lot of pressure off Lentz.

Unfortunately, the team gave up goals early, making it difficult for a comeback given the team’s offensive struggles.

The Huskies only attempted five shots, one of which was on goal and came from first-year defender Allison Whitaker.

Akron sophomore forward Carly Pcholinsky had two goals during the game. She opened up scoring for Akron in the 11th minute and put the game away for the Zips in the 75th minute.

With the loss, NIU’s record falls to 2-11-2 with three games remaining on the season. Due to NIU’s loss to Akron, the Zips are currently the eighth seed with 10 points.

NIU has one point, and would need to win all three upcoming games to tie Akron in the Women’s Soccer MAC standings, as long as the Zips lose every game going forward and no team passes them.

Women’s soccer returns to the field 7 p.m. Thursday to face Bowling Green State University at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb. It is the first of a three-game homestead to end the season.