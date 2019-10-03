DeKALB — Women's soccer has a chance to bounce back after suffering two-straight losses last weekend at the start of Mid-American Conference play.
The Huskies will start the weekend off with a match at 3 p.m. Friday against Eastern Michigan University at Scicluna Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The Huskies will enter the game at 2-6-1, while the Eagles have a record of 1-7-2.
The teams last met on Oct. 12, 2018 when the Eagles defeated the Huskies 1-0 in DeKalb. NIU’s all-time record against EMU is 3-10-2.
The Huskies are coming off a loss against Kent State University 1-0. Junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally had nine saves.
The Eagles are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against Ball State University on Sunday, their fourth-straight loss.
The Huskies continue their Michigan road trip with a game noon Sunday when they face Central Michigan University at Kelly Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The Chippewas have a record of 5-0-2 ahead of their match against Western Michigan University on Friday.
NIU and CMU last met on Oct. 14 when the Huskies defeated the Chippewas 2-1 in DeKalb. NIU’s all-time record against CMU is 6-9.
The Chippewas come into the weekend after a 1-0 double-overtime win against Miami University Sunday, making it their fifth-straight win.
The Huskies have struggled in their last few games to put together complete matches. In their last two games, the Huskies shot a combined 12 shots, five being on goal, while their opponents shot a combined 44 shot, 19 being on goal.
“We were inconsistent in our performances last weekend,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said. “It’s really important for us to come out and execute for two complete games.”