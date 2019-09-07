Women's soccer loses in-state dual against ISU

DeKALB — For the third game in a row, the women’s soccer team has conceded a goal in under five minutes. The Huskies traveled to Normal, Illinois where they played the Illinois State University Redbirds in a 3-0 loss on Friday.
NIU played like two different teams during the game and two early goals did not help. ISU was able to score twice under 11 minutes and didn’t see their third until the 74th minute.
The Huskies were outshot by the Redbirds 25 to 7 during the game. The first half was a struggle for NIU. The Huskies shot just twice while ISU put up 14.
Huskies’ Head Coach Julie Colhoff said her team failed to show up for the first half, but the second half was a different story.
“Second half [we] worked really hard,” Colhoff said. “First half we dug ourselves a big hole. I think the biggest thing is working hard from the beginning.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz started in goal for NIU and finished the match with a season-high of eight saves, six of which she faced in the first half.
First-year forward Hannah Kroupa led the Huskies with two shots.
The Huskies have conceded six goals in the first half between all three games this season. Three goals came against the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, one against University of Luisiana - Lafayette and two against ISU.
This is the second season in a row NIU has reached such a mark, as last season they let three goals to Milwaukee, and three to the University of Illinois. Between the Milwaukee and Illinois games, the Huskies faced Western Illinois University which ended in a 1-0 win by WIU, with a goal in overtime.
NIU will be back on the pitch 1 p.m. Sunday when it travels to Macomb Illinois to face the Western Illinois University Leathernecks.