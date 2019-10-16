Women's soccer on the road to New York for Buffalo bout, Donnally status "day-by-day"

DeKALB — Women’s soccer will head to Buffalo, New York to face the University of Buffalo 6 p.m. Friday at UB Stadium. NIU is searching for its first win in Mid-American Conference play.

The Huskies will enter Friday’s match at 2-9-2, while the Bulls enter at 6-6-1. The teams last met Sept. 21, 2018 in DeKalb, with Buffalo defeating NIU 5-0. NIU’s all-time record vs. Buffalo is 6-5-3. When playing in Buffalo, NIU is 3-3-1.

NIU is coming off a 1-1 tie against Miami University – Ohio. Junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally was incredible with 10 saves, before leaving the game with an injury. Senior defender Kelsey Chope had the lone goal for the Huskies. The team looked good on defense, disrupting several of the RedHawks’ corner kicks.

“I think we’ve taken baby-steps in the direction that we want to go,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said. “So I do believe that gives us a certain level of confidence coming into this next match about taking that next forward step to get the ‘W.’”

As for the status on Donnally, Colhoff said the team is taking her recovery one day at a time.

If Donnally is unable to make the start, Colhoff said the team is confident in sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz, who came up with a big save Sunday to hold off the RedHawks in double overtime.

“Whether it’s [Donnally] or [Lentz] in goal, we feel super comfortable,” Colhoff said.

Buffalo is coming off a 2-0 Sunday win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Buffalo sophomore goalkeeper Emily Kelly had seven saves in the match. The Bulls are on a two-game win streak and 3-3 in MAC play.

While Buffalo has the better record, Colhoff believes her team can win as long as they execute the game plan and capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way.