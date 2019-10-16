Women's soccer on the road to New York for Buffalo bout, Donnally status "day-by-day"

Sophomore defender Sarah Avery steps over the ball Sunday against Miami University - Ohio during an eventual double-overtime draw at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

DeKALB — Women’s soccer will head to Buffalo, New York to face the University of Buffalo 6 p.m. Friday at UB Stadium. NIU is searching for its first win in Mid-American Conference play.

The Huskies will enter Friday’s match at 2-9-2, while the Bulls enter at 6-6-1. The teams last met Sept. 21, 2018 in DeKalb, with Buffalo defeating NIU 5-0. NIU’s all-time record vs. Buffalo is 6-5-3. When playing in Buffalo, NIU is 3-3-1.

NIU is coming off a 1-1 tie against Miami University – Ohio. Junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally was incredible with 10 saves, before leaving the game with an injury. Senior defender Kelsey Chope had the lone goal for the Huskies. The team looked good on defense, disrupting several of the RedHawks’ corner kicks.

“I think we’ve taken baby-steps in the direction that we want to go,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said. “So I do believe that gives us a certain level of confidence coming into this next match about taking that next forward step to get the ‘W.’”

As for the status on Donnally, Colhoff said the team is taking her recovery one day at a time.

If Donnally is unable to make the start, Colhoff said the team is confident in sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz, who came up with a big save Sunday to hold off the RedHawks in double overtime. 

“Whether it’s [Donnally] or [Lentz] in goal, we feel super comfortable,” Colhoff said.

Buffalo is coming off a 2-0 Sunday win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Buffalo sophomore goalkeeper Emily Kelly had seven saves in the match. The Bulls are on a two-game win streak and 3-3 in MAC play. 

While Buffalo has the better record, Colhoff believes her team can win as long as they execute the game plan and capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way.

 

 

More Sports Stories

Huskies have a shot at returning to DeKalb with Mallory Cup and second MAC win
Sports
featured

Huskies have a shot at returning to DeKalb with Mallory Cup and second MAC win

  • Maddie Barrett | Assistant Sports Editor Twitter: Madb978
  • Updated

DeKALB — After the football team lost the Mallory Cup last season in its inaugural game, the Huskies hope to win the trophy Saturday against the Miami University – Ohio RedHawks. The Mallory Cup honors the late Bill Mallory, who led NIU to its first Mid-American Conference Championship in 19…

Sports
top story

Huskies draw in double overtime, Donnally once again spectacular

  • Jarrett Huff | Contributor Twitter: @jarretthuffNS
  • Updated

DeKALB —While women’s soccer didn’t get the win, it made sure Miami University – Ohio didn’t leave DeKalb on Sunday with one either. The game ended in double overtime at 1-1 at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

Offense clicks in Huskies' victory over Ohio
Sports

Offense clicks in Huskies' victory over Ohio

  • James Krause | Reporter Twitter: @jkrausepro
  • Updated

DeKALB — Redshirt first-year kicker John Richardson emerged from Athens as the Huskies’ hero, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired for a 39-36 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

Tags