Women's soccer seeks first MAC win of the season

DeKALB — Women’s soccer will host Bowling Green State University 7 p.m. Thursday at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex. NIU is looking to make a statement with a win against the current Mid-American Conference leader.

“We see [this] as a big opportunity to not only prove something to people watching, but more importantly to ourselves,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said. “So the biggest thing is like, can we showcase our heart, our work rate and also the willingness to stay true to our gameplan.”

NIU enters Thursday’s match with a 2-11-2 record, while the Falcons enter at 9-5-2, and 7-1 in MAC play. The teams last met Sept. 28, 2018 in Bowling Green, Ohio. BGSU defeated NIU with a score of 3-0. NIU has an all-time record of 5-6-3 against BGSU, with the Huskies dropping the last three games.

NIU is coming off of a 3-0 loss Sunday to the University of Akron. Sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz had three saves in the game. The loss marks NIU’s second-straight defeat. The team’s offense has been struggling to create opportunities on goal, but the Huskies are confident in their tactics.

“As long as we stick to our gameplan, our tactics, our discipline and just work really hard and together, and then get the win,” junior defender Madison Kaufmann said.

BGSU suffered its first loss in conference play Sunday against Ball State University in double overtime. The Falcons had previously won seven-straight games, all in the MAC.

Sunday, NIU will host the University of Toledo at 2 p.m.

The Rockets currently sit at 6-10 and 3-5 in the MAC ahead of their game Thursday against Western Michigan University.

The Huskies last played the Rockets Sept. 30, 2018 in Toledo, Ohio, when NIU was defeated 5-1. NIU has an all-time record of 3-12-1 against Toledo, dropping the last three games. NIU is 1-5-1 against Toledo at home.

With three games remaining on the season, NIU’s playoff hopes are essentially over as it is last in the MAC with one point.