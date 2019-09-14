Women's soccer to host Loyola – Chicago

DeKALB— Women’s soccer Head Coach Julie Colhoff will get a chance to lead the team against her alma mater, Loyola University – Chicago, 6 p.m. Sunday in DeKalb.
The Huskies will enter this game with a record of 1-2-1, while the Ramblers hold a record of 2-4-1. This will be the first time the teams will meet since Sept. 20, 2013, when NIU fell to Loyola 0-1 in Chicago. In the three previous matches against Loyola, NIU has yet to defeat them.
NIU is coming off a 1-0 win against Western Illinois University last Sunday, its first of the season. First-year forward Julia Neary scored the lone goal, the first of her college career. Sophomore goalkeeper Julia Lentz had seven saves.
Loyola is coming off a 2-0 loss to DePaul University on Thursday. First-year goalkeeper Grace Droessler recorded three saves.
Head Coach Julie Colhoff said she is looking ahead to Sunday’s game. Colhoff started four years as a center back for the Ramblers.
“I [am] excited to be able to get them on the schedule,” Colhoff said. “Obviously having played there, it adds a little extra for me personally.”