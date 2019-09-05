Women's soccer will hit the road to face Illinois State

DeKALB — Women’s soccer will play 7 p.m. Friday against Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois at Adelaide Street Field.
The Huskies will enter this game with a record of 0-1-1, while the Redbirds hold a 1-3 record. This will be the first time the teams meet since September 18, 2016, which ended in a 0-0 tie. NIU hasn’t beaten ISU since 2005, although the teams have tied twice.
NIU is still looking for its first win of the season. The Huskies came close in a 4-4 tie against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette last Friday. Sophomore forward Trudy Quidzinski continued her scoring streak with a hat trick, scoring three goals and an assist to first-year forward Hannah Kroupa’s goal.
ISU is coming off a close 3-4 loss against the University of Iowa on Sunday. Senior midfielder Kate Del Fava managed to pull off a hat trick for the Redbirds.
Head coach Julie Colhoff wants the team’s focus to be outworking its opponents the entire game, while continuing to implement its organization on defense.
“That’s a big thing we’ve talked about all season long, to always be the hardest working team on the field,” Colhoff said.
Colhoff also said her team will work on one-on-one discipline and its attack in transition by making sure it gets numbers forward.